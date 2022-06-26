Suspected underground electrical fire in Terre Haute under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspected electrical fire beneath downtown Terre Haute is under investigation.
The Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Officials said the fire is believed to be in an underground electrical network system, which produced a lot of smoke and caused power outages.
Firefighters tell News 10 the Terre Haute Children's Museum and Candlewood Suites were evacuated, but there are no injures.
Duke Energy is on scene and expects to have crews working overnight.
"We are here again tonight with a bad cable it looks like," said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy. "We are waiting to get some of the smoke out of these tunnels to get our guys in there to really look at what damage there is."
Burger told us the outage impacts areas south of Wabash Avenue to Ohio Street and between 7th and 9th Streets.
There is no danger to the community at this time, but power outages could be expected as workers continue to assess damages.
You may remember a similar incident happened last December.
Burger said they are working to get the old underground electrical system replaced as soon as possible.
We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.