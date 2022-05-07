Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter indicted on two federal counts, including terror charge

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter indicted on two federal counts, including terror charge

  • 0
Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter indicted on two federal counts, including terror charge

Suspected subway shooter, Frank James is escorted out by the FBI and NYPD officers after having been arrested for his role in the attack at the 36th St subway station in Brooklyn.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway last month, has been indicted on two federal counts.

According to an indictment filed Friday, James was indicted on one count of terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The mass shooting left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 others injured. Authorities said the suspect put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and began shooting, firing at least 33 times. James was arrested the day after the shooting. Details of a possible motive have not been released.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

James, who has a lengthy criminal history, was linked to YouTube videos in which he talked about violence and mass shootings.

Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people who he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.

In one video posted online in February, he criticized a plan by New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration to address safety and homelessness in the subway in part through an expanded presence of mental health professionals.

In that racist and rambling recording, James, who is Black, said the new effort was "doomed to fail" and described his own negative experience with city health workers during a previous "crisis of mental health."

In another video, James ranted about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language. In his videos, he repeatedly espoused hatred toward African Americans.

If convicted on the federal counts, James would face a maximum sentence of life in prison for each count.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you