Suspect in standoff identified

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department says its special response team worked with the Vigo County sheriff's office in executing a search warrant.
The standoff lasted for nearly four hours. News 10 is told that a police flash bang grenade went off around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. That's when our news 10 crews saw one person come out shortly after.
We then saw police go inside and bring out two more people. News 10 has learned from the Vigo County sheriff's office that Christopher Backfish was arrested for a parole violation. He is also suspected of firing a weapon at deputies and a West Terre Haute officer during a traffic stop easily Saturday.
"Another example of someone who shouldn't have a gun out here on our streets. Fortunately no one was shot or killed even, but he had the intent" shares Plasse.
We'll continue to keep you updated as we find out more information.