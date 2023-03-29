Suspect in shooting of local deputy has been released from hospital, awaits hearing

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The suspect in a shooting that injured a local deputy is now in custody after being released from an Indianapolis hospital.
Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced Justin T. Henry, of Urbana, Illinois, was released from an Indianapolis hospital on Monday. Henry was transported to the Vermillion County Jail. He is being held without bond until the initial hearing.
Henry faces two counts of attempted murder after an incident that happened on February 24. Officers with the Danville (Illinois) Police Department attempted to stop Henry due to a traffic violation, which is when a chase started. Indiana State Police reported Henry eventually stopped south of Dana when he exited his vehicle, then shot at Deputy Joe Wilson.
Officers returned fire at the suspect and immediately provided medical assistance to Deputy Wilson. Henry then ran and hid. Officers found Henry in a barn. According to the Indiana State Police, he started a farm truck and rammed the barn door. Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking Henry. Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin.
Henry had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder that was issued on February 7 out of Champaign County, Illinois.
Wilson had surgery and was released a few days later. In an interview with WTHI-TV, he said he was recovering and ready to get back to work.
All officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. Vermillion County deputies involved were Deputy Joe Wilson, Deputy Keith Warner, and Deputy Chad Hennis. Also involved were; Parke County Deputy Shawn Clover, Fountain County Deputy Ethan Stonebraker, and Rockville Police Department Officer Ian Redman, as well as Master Trooper Charles Murphy of the Indiana State Police.