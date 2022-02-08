Suspect in custody following shooting of an Indiana police officer

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a veteran Gary police officer was shot in the shoulder while checking on people involved in vehicle accident he had witnessed, police said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said a suspect was taken into custody at an abandoned building following Monday’s shooting of Sgt. William Fazekas. Police have not identified that person.
Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, remained in stable condition Tuesday at a Chicago hospital and he “was expected to undergo surgery later today to repair his shoulder,” said Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The sheriff’s department is now leading the investigation into Fazekas’ shooting, she said.
Detectives were expected to meet Tuesday with prosecutors as the investigation continues, Pam Jones, a spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
Gary Police Department Chief Brian Evans said Monday that a person of interest was still at large as of late afternoon Monday.
A message seeking an update on the search for that person was left Tuesday morning for Jones by The Associated Press.
Fazekas was shot about 1 p.m. Monday when he stopped after witnessing two vehicles collide to see whether anyone needed aid or other assistance, Evans said.
Fazekas returned fire, but Evans said it wasn’t known whether those shot struck anyone. He said that suspect taken into custody Monday “was unharmed.”