Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

The Blue Springs School District, seen here in January 2022, received a threat about a possible shooting and is working with the FBI.

 Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A suspect who allegedly made a mass shooting threat that prompted the cancellation of summer school events at least eight Missouri school districts Wednesday is in police custody, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

"There is no threat to the public and as in all threats of violence, our top priority is to keep the community safe," Blue Springs Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Charges are pending with the local prosecutor's office, the statement said.

Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious Snapchat post, the statement said, in which someone made a comment threatening "killing people — mass murdering." According to police, a location for the threat was not specified.

In response to the purported threat, the Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday it would cancel Wednesday's activities "out of an abundance of caution" after Blue Springs police "alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting."

"The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous," the school district, which serves more than 14,000 students about 20 miles east of Kansas City, said in a statement on Facebook.

"We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice," it said.

By Wednesday morning, seven other area school districts -- including Lee's Summit School District, Independence School District, Fort Osage School District, Grain Valley School District, Oak Grove RV-I Schools, Odessa R-VII Schools and Lone Jack School District -- had followed suit.

In their own statements, some of the districts noted they did not have any information indicating the threat was related to their respective school communities. But they, like Blue Springs, opted to cancel activities Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

The FBI confirmed it had been made aware of the threat by Blue Springs police in a statement to CNN but directed further questions to that department, which is the lead investigative agency.

"We take all threats of violence seriously and work with our local partners to provide resources as needed," the FBI statement said.

