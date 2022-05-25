Suspect in Chloe Carroll case in court

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The suspect charged in the death of Chloe Carroll was in court Wednesday.

Court documents and proceedings have identified the suspect as Montez Ellington Jr. Ellington is currently in the juvenile court system, but the Vigo County Prosecutor is pushing to have him moved to adult court.

The prosecution spent Wednesday presenting its case as to why he should be tried as an adult.

They called nine witnesses to the stand. These witnesses included detectives, correctional officers, and Ellington's probation officer.

The Prosecution cited Ellington's behavior before and after the shooting of Chloe Carroll as a reason to try Ellington as an adult. Several witnesses claimed Ellington had a history of bullying others while in school. Additionally, he had issues with law enforcement prior to the shooting. Several correctional officers cited behavioral issues with Ellington during his time in detention.

Loved ones of Chloe Carroll were in court and could be heard sobbing as details of her death were shared.

Ellington's mother, father, and grandmother were present for him. Ellington's father was visibly upset and seemed frustrated with some of the testimony.

Ellington's hearing will continue Thursday with the defense calling its witnesses.