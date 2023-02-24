Suspect identified in Vermillion County shooting that injured a deputy

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was
15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.8 feet Wednesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspect identified in Vermillion County shooting that injured a deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Union Hospital after Vermillion County Shooting

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being shot following a chase Friday night.

The injured deputy was scheduled for surgery on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holtkamp confirmed the deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, talking with authorities and family members. A short time later, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames identified the deputy as Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran of the force.

The shooting happened south of Dana near State Road 71 and County Road 700 South after a police chase, which started in Danville, Illinois around 6:55 p.m.

The chase ended south of Dana, Indiana. The suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police, striking Deputy Wilson in the leg around 7:15 p.m. The suspect then ran and hid. Officers found the suspect in a barn. He started a farm truck and rammed the barn door. 

Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking the suspect.  Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin. Sgt. Ames says the suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment with several gunshot wounds. According to officers, the suspect was combative with medical personnel.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police identified the suspect as Justin Henry, 46, of Urbana, Illinois. Henry had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder that was issued on February 7, 2023, out of Champaign County, Ill., according to state police.

ISP said all officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. Those officers include Deputy Joey Wilson, Deputy Keith Warner, and Deputy Chad Hennis of Vermillion County, Parke County Deputy Shawn Clover, Fountain County Deputy Ethan Stonebraker, Rockville Police Department officer Ian Redman, as well as Master Trooper Charles Murphy of the Indiana State Police.

Recommended for you