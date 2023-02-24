Suspect identified in Vermillion County shooting that injured a deputy

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being shot following a chase Friday night.

The injured deputy was scheduled for surgery on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holtkamp confirmed the deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, talking with authorities and family members. A short time later, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames identified the deputy as Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran of the force.

The shooting happened south of Dana near State Road 71 and County Road 700 South after a police chase, which started in Danville, Illinois around 6:55 p.m.

The chase ended south of Dana, Indiana. The suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police, striking Deputy Wilson in the leg around 7:15 p.m. The suspect then ran and hid. Officers found the suspect in a barn. He started a farm truck and rammed the barn door.

Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking the suspect. Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin. Sgt. Ames says the suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment with several gunshot wounds. According to officers, the suspect was combative with medical personnel.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police identified the suspect as Justin Henry, 46, of Urbana, Illinois. Henry had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder that was issued on February 7, 2023, out of Champaign County, Ill., according to state police.

ISP said all officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. Those officers include Deputy Joey Wilson, Deputy Keith Warner, and Deputy Chad Hennis of Vermillion County, Parke County Deputy Shawn Clover, Fountain County Deputy Ethan Stonebraker, Rockville Police Department officer Ian Redman, as well as Master Trooper Charles Murphy of the Indiana State Police.