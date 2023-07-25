Suspect dead after shots were fired while police respond to barricaded subject on Terre Haute's north side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police continues to investigate after shots were fired as Terre Haute Police responded to an armed barricaded subject. We now know the suspect is dead after being sent to an area hospital.

Officers from THPD arrived at the U.S. Lawns property along Fruitridge Avenue near Terre Haute North Vigo High School not long before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Terre Haute Police Department says there was a report of a man inside the building pointing a handgun at employees. Earlier this morning, officers made a Facebook post asking people to avoid the area of Fruitridge Avenue and Maple Avenue. That request is now over.

A public information officer told WTHI-TV employees arrived to find a man with a handgun. They ran and called the police. Upon arriving, officers say they observed an individual with a handgun and called reinforcements. The subject refused to exit the building.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the Special Response Team and Negotiators tried to make contact with the man for more than two hours.

Later without warning, he exited the building and engaged officers, pointing his gun at them. Officers warned him to put his gun down, but he refused.

A few minutes after 9 a.m., our crew at the scene reported hearing shots fired. Two officers shot at the suspect, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the suspect was treated on the scene. Our crew saw squad cars escort an ambulance away from the scene. According to Indiana State Police, that man is now dead. No officers were hurt. We are still waiting to learn the identity of the suspect.

The Vigo County School Corporation says Terre Haute North Vigo high school took extra precautions by moving a summer camp inside the school building during that time. The lockdown is over at this time.

The School Corporation has released a statement on the incident.

"The Vigo County School Corporation was alerted to a situation on Fruitridge Ave. this morning by our School Resource Officers, who work closely with the Terre Haute Police Department. While school is not in session, we do have athletic teams and the band using the Terre Haute North campus for summer practice. Due to the nature of the situation and proximity to the school, VCSC administrators instructed all practices to be moved inside the school, which was then placed on lockdown. There was never an active threat to students, staff or the campus, but precautions were taken to ensure safety. Once Terre Haute Police secured the campus, practices resumed as planned."