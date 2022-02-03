 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Susan Sarandon facing backlash for "mocking heroes" in anti-cop Twitter post

  • 0
Susan Sarandon facing backlash for "mocking heroes" in anti-cop Twitter post

Susan Sarandon, seen here in Los Angeles, California, on January 21, 2018, is facing backlash for anti-cop Twitter post.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon is facing backlash from law enforcement for a Twitter post she shared comparing the officers gathered at slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera's funeral to fascists.

Podcaster Danny Haiphong had originally posted a tweet that showed thousands of NYPD cops lined up on 5th Avenue in Manhattan last week to honor Rivera after he was killed responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. The picture included the phrase, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like."

Sarandon then shared the tweet, adding, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?"

The New York Police Department joined the discussion Thursday, writing on the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York Twitter account: "This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities."

The National Fraternal Order of Police labeled Sarandon a "D-list actor."

"Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments," the order tweeted. "When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it's no wonder why you're a D-list actor."

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin also joined in, writing, "Congratulations, Susan Sarandon! You're now the poster child of an angry, woke, liberal, pro-criminal, anti-law and order jerk. There are other more fitting titles, but it only gets more vulgar from here."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you