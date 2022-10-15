TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the 26th annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk. Those battling breast cancer, and those who have defeated it, came together to raise awareness.
The walk saw nearly $30,000 raised by the community to help find a cure for breast cancer.
Families both directly and indirectly impacted participated in the walk. It was all about showing those still battling that they are not alone.
Alissa Huffington and Maggie Murphy attended the event just three weeks after learning they were both cancer free. The friends that battled breast cancer together found out they were cancer free on the same exact day.
Murphy spoke on how much support can make a difference in the life of someone going through a difficult time.
"It means the world to me," she said. "I have had so many people that I know and love that have been affected by it so it means the world to have this much support."
According to the American Cancer Society -- every one in eight woman will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Cancer does not choose favorites and can effect any and everybody. Vigo County Mayor Duke Bennett spoke about the time his wife Pam was first diagnosed.
"You know, of course, it was a total shock to us just like it is to everybody," he said. "Didn't know a lot about it and went through the process with the doctors to try and figure out what the best approach to it to get rid of it."
Bennett also expressed what events like the More Than Pink walk can do for those going through their battle against cancer.
"You know, of course, I have met a lot of people along the way...it makes you feel good to come out here," he said. "It really gives everybody a lot of energy and support that we are going to win this battle."
Huffington and Murphy both explained that since they were in their battle together they were able to lean on each other when they needed it most.
They both expressed that having each other by their side helped them get to where they are today.
"We fought at the same time, so having her...she was awesome to ask questions and depend on," Huffington said. "We have both been blessed with so much support and I could not have done this alone."