Surgeon General calls out social media for negatively impacting the youth - how it's being addressed locally

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Surgeon General recently announced social media is harming children and teenagers.
Dr. Murthy is calling on tech companies, parents, and caregivers to take "immediate action to protect kids now." Negative effects of social media can be seen throughout the country, but how are people dealing with this issue here in the Wabash Valley?
Now more than ever, people can access almost anything at their fingertips. We can use these devices to surf the web or entertain ourselves on social media, but too much of it can be bad.
Emily Wilson is a local mother of two - an 8 year-old boy and a 10 year-old girl. Wilson actually homeschools her kids, and has made the decision to keep them off of social media.
"I think it's just a lot of unnecessary information and stress that they just don't need in their young lives. As they grow into adulthood and hit puberty and things like that, that's enough stress,” said Wilson.
But with homeschooling, Wilson does use apps like YouTube and TikTok to find educational videos. When they are online, she takes advantage of parental controls.
"They don't need more stress with social media and keeping up with social norms," Wilson said.
There have been other regulations, like TikTok using a 60 minute time limit for users under 18. Other platforms set age restrictions, banning kids under 13 from using them. But, according to the surgeon general, around 40% of kids 8 through 12 are on social media.
"In our schools there are so many concerns emerging. If we look within our homes, there are so many concerns that are emerging," said Melissa Grinslade, counselor at FSA.
Melissa Grinslade is a counselor at FSA Counseling in Terre Haute. She has seen the negative effects of social media first hand ranging from physiological issues, mental decline, and addiction.
"Imagine all of that in an emerging and developing brain, right. so this is really causing a lot of issues," said Grinslade.
One study found that 13.5% of teen girls said that using Instagram makes suicidal thoughts worse. 17% said it makes eating disorders worse.
Grinslade has some advice for when it comes to mental and physical health.
"Making sure that we're getting our youth involved in extracurricular activities, clubs, activities that are taking place outside, whether it's just playing or getting involved in nature," said Grinslade.
Wilson says that social media isn't going anywhere, but parents can play a huge role in helping with children's mental health.
"I really feel like it's up to the parents to kind of keep that into play and figure out what's best for each individual child," Wilson said.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Crisis Hotline at 988. Or visit any resources here in the Wabash Valley: