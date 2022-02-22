Supreme Court takes up case of web designer who won't work with same-sex couples

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Supreme Court takes up case of web designer who won't work with same-sex couples

Supreme Court takes up case of web designer who won't work with same-sex couples

The Supreme Court on February 22 agreed to take up the case of a graphic designer in Colorado who creates websites to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples out of religious objections.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up the case of a graphic designer in Colorado who creates websites to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples out of religious objections.

The court's decision means it will wade into another bitter fight next term pitting a business owner who refuses to serve same-sex couples against a state law that bars discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Four years ago, the court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. That ruling, however, was carefully tailored to the case at hand and was not a broad nationwide verdict on whether businesses could decline services to same-sex couples based on religious objections to same-sex marriage.

Earlier this term, a Washington state florist who refused to make an arrangement for a couple out of religious objections to same-sex marriage withdrew a pending petition before the court after announcing that she had settled her dispute.

The new case out of Colorado comes to the Supreme Court as the conservatives on the court have expanded religious liberty rights.

Lorie Smith, who runs a company called 303 Creative, seeks to expand her business into the area of weddings and has written a webpage explaining why she won't create websites for same-sex couple. But under a Colorado public accommodations law, she says she cannot post the statement because the state considers it illegal.

Under Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act, a company cannot publish any communication that indicates that a public accommodation service will be refused based on sexual orientation. Smith lost her case when a federal appeals court ruled against her -- a decision her lawyers said amounted to the "extreme position that the government may compel an artist -- any artist -- to create expressive content, even if that content" violates the artist's faith.

Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, urged the justices to decline a review of the case, noting in part that Smith hadn't yet officially submitted her proposal and that there was no "credible threat of enforcement" of its law.

"The Company has never offered wedding website services to any customer," he said in court papers, and stressed that Colorado has not "challenged its business practices."

The web designer appealed the case to the Supreme Court after the US 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her in the dispute.

In a statement after the Supreme Court announced it was taking up the case, a lawyer for the web designer said that it was "shocking that the 10th Circuit would permit Colorado to punish artists whose speech isn't in line with state-approved ideology."

"Colorado has weaponized its law to silence speech it disagrees with, to compel speech it approves of, and to punish anyone who dares to dissent. Colorado's law -- and others like it -- are a clear and present danger to every American's constitutionally protected freedoms and the very existence of a diverse and free nation," said the lawyer, Kristen Waggoner, the general counsel of the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom.

The Supreme Court's previous look at anti-discrimination laws and religious liberty

The case the court accepted Tuesday will allow the justices to directly confront the tension between state anti-LGBT discrimination laws and claims of religious liberty.

When the Supreme Court last weighed in on the Colorado law, it avoided the bigger picture question. The court's ruling sided with a baker who had refused to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples, but in an opinion the zeroed in on the specifics of how baker's religious freedom claims were handled by the state.

In a 7-2 ruling handed down in 2018, the court said that Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward the baker by downplaying his religious beliefs. The opinion -- written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired at the end of that term and was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- hinted that the court would have wait for future cases to dig deeper into how to balance LGBT rights with religious liberty.

"The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts, all in the context of recognizing that these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market," Kennedy said.

Since Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy, the court was pushed even further to right with the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- who dissented in the 2018 case -- allowing former President Donald Trump to replace her with the conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

"Today's grant means that the Court is set to decide an issue it ducked in 2018, namely whether businesses can be forced by anti-discrimination laws to serve same-sex couples even if it conflicts with their religious beliefs," said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"Four years ago, it decided a similar claim very narrowly based on the conclusion that Colorado had singled-out a specific cake shop for hostile treatment," he added. "Now, the issue will have nationwide import, and will be decided by a very different Court than the one that punted then."

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

