Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces intense questioning on second day of confirmation hearings

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton... and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to Petersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&