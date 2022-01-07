Supreme Court hears challenges to Biden vaccine and testing mandates

Weather Alert

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE IN SPOTS SATURDAY LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... Light precipitation will develop across western portions of central Indiana during the afternoon Saturday...gradually spreading east into the evening. The precipitation may begin as a brief period of sleet and/or freezing rain before transitioning to all rain Saturday evening. This combined with ground and pavement temperatures near freezing may produce light icing and a few slick spots on untreated roads...bridges...overpasses and sidewalks near and northwest of a Terre Haute to Indianapolis to Muncie line. Use caution if traveling late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Any light icing will diminish by mid evening Saturday.