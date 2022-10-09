Support the Exotic Feline Rescue Center through art

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - You can own a beautiful piece of art featuring a majestic creature while also supporting a local rescue center.
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is home to hundreds of big cats. The facility runs on donations and ticket sales.
Recently, an Indianapolis artist offered to paint Zeus the lion. His image will now be used on center merchandise and be sold as prints. You can pre-order your own print right now. The money raised from this fundraiser will help the shelter through the slow season.
Animal keeper Tiffani Shearer says, "Especially now that it's fall time, we're thinking ahead to winter. Tourism is a big part of that money but not everyone wants to come out and walk around in the snow for an hour, even though I highly recommend seeing the tigers make snow angels."
The center is working with the same artist to create prints of other big cats. A black leopard named Majai is next. The goal is to have enough pieces to fill a calendar.
Zeus shirts will be available soon. To pre-order your Zeus print, visit efrc.org.