Supermarket mega-merger: Kroger will buy Albertsons

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Supermarket mega-merger: Kroger will buy Albertsons

Kroger announced it's merging with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, creating one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States. A Kroger grocery store is seen here on September 9 in Houston, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries.

The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the country and create one of its largest private employers. The two companies have a combined 710,000 workers -- most of them unionized in an industry with low union rates -- nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales.

The retail industry has consolidated in recent years, and merging would give the companies greater scale to fend off competition from Amazon, Walmart and other retail giants.

The merger "accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement Friday.

The move also comes as companies battle higher costs and food inflation reaches its highest level in decades. Prices at grocery stores continued to soar last month. The food at home index, a proxy for grocery store prices, increased 0.7% in September from the month prior and 13% over the last year.

"The combined company could be more productive and profitable than either of them individually," Joseph Feldman, a retail analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note to clients Friday. Expanding into new geographies, growing new businesses, and combining technology and supply chains could fuel growth, he said.

Kroger will buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share — a roughly 30% premium above the grocery chain's average share price over the course of the past month. Shares of Kroger slid 2% in pre-market trading, while Albertsons soared more than 11%.

The companies said they will spin off nearly 400 stores to form the new rival in an effort to gain antitrust clearance.

But analysts say it will be a significant hurdle to pass antitrust muster.

"A deal of this size that has a direct impact on consumers would face significant scrutiny from regulators and take a long time period to be approved," Feldman said.

Consumer watchdogs, unions, and Democrats have already come out strongly against the deal.

Sen. Bernie Sanders called it a "absolute disaster" and called on the Biden administration to reject the deal. The American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization, said the "merger would be disastrous for market competition, small businesses, and especially -- consumers' pockets."

FTC chair Lina Khan is critic of corporate consolidation, and the regulator has blocked large retail mergers in the past, including Staples' attempts to combine with Office Depot.

The FTC is currently looking into anti-competitive practices in the grocery industry and requested information last year from Kroger and others on the causes of empty shelves and surging prices in the United States.

