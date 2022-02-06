DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - Super Bowl Sunday is just a week away, and football fans from across the Wabash Valley are starting the celebrations early!
On Sunday, the Helt Township Fire House of Dana, Indiana hosted its 28th annual Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off.
"It's a community thing, we look forward to doing every year," Laura Marshall, the Secretary of the Dana Park Board, said.
Folks came from all around to enjoy homemade chilis of all kinds and flavors. One team out of Vermillion County took home the Golden Ladle. That team included Paige Kilgore, Angie Kilgore, and Joanie Klotz.
Organizers say it means a lot to bring back this event that is clearly a big community favorite!
"It's a good way to get to see everyone, especially since the pandemic [didn't allow the event to happen last year]," Marshall said. "It's [the pandemic] not over, but at least we could see people we couldn't see a year ago."
A portion of the proceeds from Sunday's cook-off will go to help animals at the Parke Vermillion County Humane Society.