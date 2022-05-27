Super Bowl champ picks up the tab for a new pair of kicks for a group of Vigo County kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-known and well-respected Terre Haute athlete made sure some Vigo County kids have new shoes.
Super Bowl champion Steve Weatherford" played in the NFL for several seasons.
Every year, a student from each elementary school in Vigo County receives a free pair of shoes from Pacesetter Sports in Terre Haute, thanks to Steve.
"Steve, for years, has just given back to this community, and in particular, he has tried to put footwear on young kids. he has always partnered with the Vigo County School Corporation," Brent Compton, the owner of Pacesetter, said.
Weatherford says he does this to give back to his hometown.