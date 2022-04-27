Sunflowers for Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People all across the Wabash Valley are doing things to help and support Ukrainians.
More than 30 local artists are lending their talents at the Swope Art Museum. They're making sunflower greeting cards.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go straight to the Ukraine Congress Committee of America. The cards are being sold for $5.
"A lot of people are upset about this war and the unfortunate refugee situation and children being killed and parents and children being separated, so this is an opportunity for artists to help," Fred Nation, the Executive Director of the Swope Museum, said.
You can purchase the cards from the Swope Art Museum and from Arts Illiana.