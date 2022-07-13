Sunflowers blooming after farmer experiences drought

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Farmers say they've been having a hard time due to certain seed shortages and the dry weather.
One local farmer says he's finally starting to see the fruits of his labor.
Two months ago, the sunflowers were only an inch high. Due to the drought, they were stagnant in growth, but now they're more than five feet tall.
At L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois, the farm was dealing with a sunflower seed shortage earlier this year.
As a result, they planted several different varieties of sunflower seeds.
Then they experienced a drought last month that stunted the growth of the flowers.
Co-owner and farmer Brian Lau says they need at least an inch of rain a week.
There are more than 120,000 sunflowers planted there.
Lau says the sunflowers aren't quite as high due to the drought, but they're still blooming nicely.
"The crops really kinda we're just surviving. They weren't really growing and taking off, but the sunflowers can take dryer weather so they handle the drought better than some of the other crops."
The sunflower maze is opening this weekend if you want to check it out. Learn more about the maze here.