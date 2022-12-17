 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND
EAST OF INTERSTATE 69...

Light snow showers will continue to move across central Indiana
through the overnight. A dusting of snow is possible over areas
north of I-70 and east of I-69. The snow showers and freezing
temperatures will create some slick spots, especially on elevated
surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists and pedestrians
should use extra caution tonight.

Sunday Brunch with Santa!

  • 0
NEWS 10

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus is in town this weekend, and you have a chance to enjoy a special meal with him!

The Sisters of Providence are hosting Sunday Brunch with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This will O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall.

The brunch features a buffet with an omelet bar, waffle station, meat carving areas, and homemade treats.

The hope is to get everyone in the holiday spirit just in time for Christmas Day!

The brunch is $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for seniors, $9.50 for children 5-11, and all children under four are free.

To learn more, click here.

Recommended for you