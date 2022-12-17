SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus is in town this weekend, and you have a chance to enjoy a special meal with him!
The Sisters of Providence are hosting Sunday Brunch with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This will O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall.
The brunch features a buffet with an omelet bar, waffle station, meat carving areas, and homemade treats.
The hope is to get everyone in the holiday spirit just in time for Christmas Day!
The brunch is $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for seniors, $9.50 for children 5-11, and all children under four are free.
To learn more, click here.