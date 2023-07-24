Summer time is notorious for stirring-up some stormy conditions...Indiana has seen an uptick in storms

INDIANA (WTHI) - It's not unusual to see more thunderstorms and severe weather in the warmer months. However, the Wabash Valley has seen more than it usually does this summer.
Between tornadoes and a recent series of devastating storms, it's been a real "eye-opener" for people.
"The big storm we just had was a big wake-up call for a lot of people. Just kinda knowing if something like that were to happen, what would they do?" said one local, Malynnda Johnson.
"Kinda think about it, but you didn't really expect it, then it hit, and you realize that was definitely a major storm and probably should be more viable going forward in the future," said another local, Donna Paitson.
Andrew White is a meteorologist at the Indiana National Weather Service. He says it's normal to have dry spells followed by periods of active weather.
However, White says he's seen an influx of activity compared to previous years.
"In central Indiana, we usually average about 10 tornados a year and about 100 to 150 severe thunderstorm warnings a year, and we are already well above that number for the year. We've already seen close to 200 warnings across central Indiana," said White.
There could be a multitude of reasons as to why this is happening, but White says the main cause is likely because the area is under a jet stream. A jet stream is a relatively narrow channel of fast-moving air in the upper atmosphere.
"Really that warm moist air is that number one ingredient. We just need something to cause that air to rise... Wind shear. Like a difference in wind speed with height is really one of the main ingredients for severe thunderstorms," said White.
As we near the end of July, Summer storms don't show any signs of stopping anytime soon. Because of that, White advises people to pay more attention to severe weather Watches and Warnings.
That's exactly what area residents are doing if severe weather hits again.
"I'll go to the basement. Kate [another interviewee] will obviously do whatever she needs to for her family, but I know, at my house, we will take cover in the basement," said Paitson.
"This is something we have to be mindful of; take shelter, take care of our animals, secure things that need to be secured, and take this seriously," said Johnson.
