Summer school enrollment numbers up at some Wabash Valley Schools

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley schools say they're seeing increased numbers in kids attending summer school.
One local school says part of it has to do with kids still catching up from online learning during the pandemic.
Paris 95 school officials say they're seeing that trend here at home.
That's why they're happy parents are taking advantage and getting their kids enrolled in summer school.
Staff at Paris 95 say it's been a long road since covid-19 forced online learning on students.
That's part of the reason Maria Hartwig, Paris 95's summer school coordinator, says out-of-school program numbers are up.
That includes summer school.
"I think with the covid years we have some children that have fallen behind. It may not just be in academics, it may be in social, emotional behavior," Hartwig said.
Hartwig says it's not just the after-effects of covid.
She says now that schools don't have restrictions, parents are taking the initiative to get their kids caught up.
"The world has really opened up again and I think more and more people are looking for opportunities that existed before covid, and being able to offer summer school, summer camp, has been what district 95 has always been looking to do," Hartwig said.
Hartwig says while having high numbers of students attending summer school could worry some, Paris 95 is looking at this as a chance to help students even more.
"It is the more the merrier. The more kids are interested, the more we try and find resources to serve those kids. And it's really been fun for me personally, because, word of mouth, our kids are really the best marketers for some of our after school programs," Hartwig said.
Hartwig says she hopes the summer school programs can help students this year and years after.