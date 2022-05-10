Summer reading program aims to make learning fun

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Summer reading program aims to make learning fun

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshall Public Library

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall, Illinois is on a mission to make learning fun. The public library is hosting a Summer Reading Program. It starts towards the end of the month.

Children 13 years old or younger are invited to take part. There will be a planet energy camp. Kids will learn about powers of the light... motion... and heat energy just to name a few!

"The goal is to help these kids prevent the summer lag that often happens during the summer months when they're not in school so it encourages children to come into the library and encourages them to become lifelong learners," says Alyson Thompson the library director.

The summer reading program kicks off May 31st.

If you would like to join just call the Marshall Public Library at 217-826-2535.

