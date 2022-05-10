Summer reading program aims to make learning fun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall, Illinois is on a mission to make learning fun. The public library is hosting a Summer Reading Program. It starts towards the end of the month.
Children 13 years old or younger are invited to take part. There will be a planet energy camp. Kids will learn about powers of the light... motion... and heat energy just to name a few!
"The goal is to help these kids prevent the summer lag that often happens during the summer months when they're not in school so it encourages children to come into the library and encourages them to become lifelong learners," says Alyson Thompson the library director.
The summer reading program kicks off May 31st.
If you would like to join just call the Marshall Public Library at 217-826-2535.