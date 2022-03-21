 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday-Saturday have
led to minor flooding on the Wabash at Lafayette and at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It is then expected to fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Summer programs ready for students

  • 0
14th & Chestnut
Quick, Allanee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer break is right around the corner for students.

You may be wondering where you can take your kids during the day.

The 14th &Chestnut Community Center is gearing up for its summer program in June.

The program is for students from K through 12th grade.

The center offers activities for the kids to take part in.

It also provides life skills, arts and crafts, and Bible studies.

The summer program will run Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.

It is free to attend.

The center is also looking for interns.

The center is looking for interns that are juniors or seniors in high school or those in college.

You can pick up an application at the 14th & Chestnut Community Center if you're interested.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

