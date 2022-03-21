Summer programs ready for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer break is right around the corner for students.
You may be wondering where you can take your kids during the day.
The 14th &Chestnut Community Center is gearing up for its summer program in June.
The program is for students from K through 12th grade.
The center offers activities for the kids to take part in.
It also provides life skills, arts and crafts, and Bible studies.
The summer program will run Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.
It is free to attend.
The center is also looking for interns.
The center is looking for interns that are juniors or seniors in high school or those in college.
You can pick up an application at the 14th & Chestnut Community Center if you're interested.