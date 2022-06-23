Summer heat brings increased sales at this store - even with inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High temperatures and high prices are two headlines you hear about.
News 10 visited a local business that has had to balance both.
With the heat rising, businesses like Rural King are seeing high sales in air conditioning units earlier than usual.
The high inflated prices won't stop people from trying to stay cool.
Staying cool this summer has been the goal for many. That goal has gotten harder for some due to inflation.
That is not the case for customers of Rural King.
"We don't normally really sell out until towards the end of the season, and sometimes we even sell them clearanced out. But this year, I mean, we have had a hard time keeping them on the shelf," Brittany Newell, the store's assistant manager, said.
It's not just air conditioners; businesses are seeing increased sales in fans - even those you might not think of.
"Especially the big ones. they are coming in and buying the industrial sized. You know, not just the home ones, the factory ones as well," Newell told us.
While inflation has impacted everyone with the help of the heat, it's not hurting Rural King's sales.