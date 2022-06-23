 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Summer heat brings increased sales at this store - even with inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High temperatures and high prices are two headlines you hear about.

News 10 visited a local business that has had to balance both.

With the heat rising, businesses like Rural King are seeing high sales in air conditioning units earlier than usual.

The high inflated prices won't stop people from trying to stay cool.

Staying cool this summer has been the goal for many. That goal has gotten harder for some due to inflation.

That is not the case for customers of Rural King.

"We don't normally really sell out until towards the end of the season, and sometimes we even sell them clearanced out. But this year, I mean, we have had a hard time keeping them on the shelf," Brittany Newell, the store's assistant manager, said.

It's not just air conditioners; businesses are seeing increased sales in fans - even those you might not think of.

"Especially the big ones. they are coming in and buying the industrial sized. You know, not just the home ones, the factory ones as well," Newell told us.

While inflation has impacted everyone with the help of the heat, it's not hurting Rural King's sales.

