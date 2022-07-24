Summer fun is heating up at the Terre Haute Children's Museum - how you can join in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just like the temperatures, the summer fun is heating up at the Terre Haute Children's Museum!
The museum is offering hands-on learning opportunities for our youngest friends!
There are three up-and-coming programs being offered through August 1st.
Those are the summer learning labs where kids take an in-depth look into different science topics.
Museum in the Park is another one. -- it's a two-hour messy science session at Deming Park.
There is also Discoverers. It's for your baby learners. It engages three to 5-year-olds in songs, stories, and science!
One local mom says these programs are very helpful for kids who were born during the COVID-era. They've helped her child develop her people skills, and make friends!
"She's more social, she's able to wave at people now and just not be as timid around other people, around other kids. So, that's pretty exciting," local mother Samantha Elliott said.
For more information on these programs and how you can sign up click here.
You can also sign up by calling (812)235-5548.