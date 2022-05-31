Summer camp set to start at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer camp is finally in action. On Wednesday, Deming Park's summer camp begins bright and early.
It starts at 7:30 A.M. and ends at 5:30 P.M.
Camp will be at the Torner Center on weekdays until August 5.
Kids will go on small field trips, listen to guest speakers, and experiment with ISU's science club.
Organizers say camp is a great way for kids to stay active over the summer.
"So we just like to keep them active, keep them sociable, so their not just sitting at home behind a screen all day or watching tv or playing games all day. We wanna keep them active and outside and moving," Jennifer Johnson, the assistant director of recreation said.
To learn more about registration, you can call their office at (812)-232-0147.