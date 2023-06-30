Sullivan's mayor to headline OCRA summer event series

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb will present at The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs OCRA in YOUR Region meetings around the state throughout July and August.
The events will highlight regional successes as well as opportunities for collaboration between Hoosier communities and OCRA. Each of OCRA's six community liaisons will be hosting a meeting. The locations include Delphi, Columbia City, Lawrence, Marshall, Huntingburg and Nashville. Each event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Eastern Time, with doors opening at 12:15 p.m.
Session topics will include community successes in the region, OCRA programming and how it can help a community, as well as the opportunity to network with fellow community leaders. Additionally, there will be a panel of community leaders to discuss best practices for collaboration that contributed to their city or town's success.
Lamb plans to discuss how communities can identify champions in their regions to aid in community and regional revitalization, making the Hoosier state even better. He also plans to discuss opportunities that bring continued hope to rural communities, combating the notion that rural communities have been left behind, and instead, how they can build collations that uplift citizens collectively.
Registration is available at www. ocra.in.gov. The site also lists the official dates and locations for each OCRA. Registration will be capped at 75 attendees per location.