Sullivan woman helps community when they need it most

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are facing north on W. Missouri Street in Sullivan you will see a home that is lightly damaged following Friday's storm. If you are facing south the only thing you will see is destruction and devastation.
Jackie Monk is a Sullivan County councilwoman, but following Friday's tornado she is also a survivor. Early Saturday morning Monk looked outside of her house to see, just across the street, complete devastation. Monk's home was only lightly damaged in comparison as she is currently missing a garage door and has a damaged fence.
Because of the condition of her home, she decided to put it to good use by helping those who needed it most.
"I was putting them [people] in my garage and I was giving them blankets," she said. "I mean at that moment we are in...just save their lives, help them, protect them."
The Sullivan community has followed in Monk's footsteps. mayor Clint Lamb spoke on how those in the area have stepped up .
"The people of this community are so resilient," he said. "The churches are stepping up, the civic centers are stepping up, and it is exactly what I have been telling you all for years...that this community really takes time to care."
Sullivan is now in their recovery period and Lamb wants everyone to know that it will take time.
"This is a long-term recovery, right," he said. "This can't be an emotional thing where everyone jumps on now. We are going to need your help today, we are going to need your help a week from now, we are going to need your help a month from now."
Monk expressed how important one life is compared to things that have been lost in the aftermath of the story.
"Houses, and clothes, and shoes, this stuff and fancy cars and all of that is not important," she said. "It is not important...it's being able to save people's lives."