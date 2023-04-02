Sullivan woman helps community when they need it most

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Sullivan woman helps community when they need it most

  • Updated
  • 0
SDFBS.jpg

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are facing north on W. Missouri Street in Sullivan you will see a home that is lightly damaged following Friday's storm. If you are facing south the only thing you will see is destruction and devastation. 

Jackie Monk is a Sullivan County councilwoman, but following Friday's tornado she is also a survivor. Early Saturday morning Monk looked outside of her house to see, just across the street, complete devastation. Monk's home was only lightly damaged in comparison as she is currently missing a garage door and has a damaged fence. 

Because of the condition of her home, she decided to put it to good use by helping those who needed it most. 

"I was putting them [people] in my garage and I was giving them blankets," she said. "I mean at that moment we are in...just save their lives, help them, protect them." 

The Sullivan community has followed in Monk's footsteps. mayor Clint Lamb spoke on how those in the area have stepped up . 

"The people of this community are so resilient," he said. "The churches are stepping up, the civic centers are stepping up, and it is exactly what I have been telling you all for years...that this community really takes time to care."

Sullivan is now in their recovery period and Lamb wants everyone to know that it will take time.

"This is a long-term recovery, right," he said. "This can't be an emotional thing where everyone jumps on now. We are going to need your help today, we are going to need your help a week from now, we are going to need your help a month from now." 

Monk expressed how important one life is compared to things that have been lost in the aftermath of the story.

"Houses, and clothes, and shoes, this stuff and fancy cars and all of that is not important," she said. "It is not important...it's being able to save people's lives." 