Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County.
We first brought you this story on Wednesday.
For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital.
Police say this comes after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan.
They say Lumsdom failed to yield to an oncoming pick up truck.
She was then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital on Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police confirmed that she died on Friday.