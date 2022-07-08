 Skip to main content
Sullivan woman charged after allegedly using a broken beer bottle to stab someone

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman is in jail after she allegedly used a broken beer bottle to stab a person.

Police arrested 37-year-old Ashley Coffman.

An investigation started earlier this week after a person was hospitalized with stab wounds.

According to police, Coffman got into an argument with the victim. That is when Coffman allegedly broke a beer bottle and used it to stab the person.

A warrant was issued for Coffman, leading to her arrest late Thursday.

She was charged with:

  • Battery, Level 5 Felony
  • Criminal Recklessness with Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony

