Sullivan woman charged after allegedly using a broken beer bottle to stab someone

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman is in jail after she allegedly used a broken beer bottle to stab a person.
Police arrested 37-year-old Ashley Coffman.
An investigation started earlier this week after a person was hospitalized with stab wounds.
According to police, Coffman got into an argument with the victim. That is when Coffman allegedly broke a beer bottle and used it to stab the person.
A warrant was issued for Coffman, leading to her arrest late Thursday.
She was charged with:
- Battery, Level 5 Felony
- Criminal Recklessness with Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony