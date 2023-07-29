Sullivan tornado victims can take advantage of recovery funds

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Those impacted by the deadly March 31st tornado in Sullivan are learning more about their options on the road to recovery.
The first of three public forums happened Saturday.
The mayor and the Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition volunteer director shared information with tornado victims about the "Help Sullivan Recover Fund" and how that money is being used.
The fund is made up of donations that came pouring in after the storm. Case managers were present during the forum to help survivors through the recovery process.
If you missed Saturday's session, don't worry. Two other forums are planned for Monday. The first is at noon and the second is at 7 p.m. These are also happening at Sullivan City Hall.