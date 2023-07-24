Sullivan to host tornado survivors forums

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Anyone in Sullivan who still needs help after the March 31 tornado should plan to attend on of two upcoming forums.

Victims will be able to meet with Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb and the volunteer director for the Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition.

They will share information on the Help Sullivan Recover Fund. Case managers will also be available to help anyone who still needs to start the recovery process.

The forums will be at 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 29, and at noon and 7 p.m. Monday, July 31.

Both forums will be at the new city hall council chambers.