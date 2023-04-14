Sullivan student-archer finds success despite being born with only one arm

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - For most students, school sports can be challenging. But what happens when life tries to make them a little bit harder? For one Sullivan student, life has done just that.
Brylee Hess is a sixth grader at Sullivan middle school. She grew up hunting and has been a student-archer since third grade. Between hours of practice, school work, and finding time to still be a kid it can be difficult to keep up. Hess says she would enjoy seeing more students in archery.
"It gives a great opportunity for new experiences," she said. "It gives you a potential to get out there and do new things that you're not used to."
But for her, there is an additional challenge. She was born missing part of her left arm. Hess says because of that she has been told she can't do certain things. Hess says the challenge that life has thrown at her has only made her better.
"It pushes me to go more and do more, and like, to put myself out there more and try harder." Hess says just because someone says you can't do something doesn't mean they are right.
"I would say to try even if you say you can't do it," she said. "So I think it's a really good idea for all of the kids to come out and do it."
Next for Hess and the Sullivan archery team are nationals on May 10th, 11th, and 12th in Louisville with a chance to earn a spot in the World Championships.