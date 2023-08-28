Sullivan set to start construction on new hotel in the coming months

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The highlight anticipated hotel will be located on the west side of the Sullivan Civic Center on N. Court St. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the initial idea for a hotel began in 2013.
In the years following a plan was put together, but as the project was finalized in 2019 the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything.
"This was supposed to break ground in February of 2020," said Mayor Lamb. "we had our financing, which was an out of state financing company, everything was lined up and we were ready to go and then the world obviously stopped."
Before the project was put on pause Lamb created a partnership with Mike Hicks, owner of Hoosier Hospitality LLC. Hicks has since become a private investor and is funding the $8.5 million project.
"It's pretty obvious that Sullivan today is not what it was 10 years ago," Hicks said. "He [Lamb] mentioned the word partnership and that is what I intend to have. A lot of what we are creating is quality of life."
The hotel will be four floors, have 65 rooms, and includes an indoor pool, fitness center, and a patio connecting to the Civic Center. But before the project is complete, Lamb wants residents in the area to understand the importance of the project.
"I think it is very important that folks understand the true story," he said. "This isn't just a hotel getting thrown up. This is sacred area, it really is, and it is so important to the revitalization to the heart of the community."
A groundbreaking is scheduled later this fall with building plans expected to take about 1 year to complete. Be sure to follow along with WTHI to stay up to date with any new information.