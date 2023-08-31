Sullivan sees a boost in reading scores in IREAD test - here's how they're doing it

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan Elementary School is seeing improvements in its students' reading ability. That's thanks to their new literacy coach.
The coach helps teachers in the school learn new methods to teach students to read.
It's part of a recently passed law in the state. The program's goal is to get 95 percent of students to pass the IREAD test. They hope to reach that goal by 2027.
Sullivan's literacy coach, Brandy Gentry, says students are already improving.
"We have been doing Science of Reading and Orton Gillingham for the past two years, so we have gotten to see improvements in our students' reading. So it works, and we're excited to be doing it," Gentry said.
The Department of Education planned for literacy coaches to stick around for two years. It's up to individual schools to decide if they want to keep the position permanently.