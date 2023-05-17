 Skip to main content
Sullivan Rural Community Academy in Sullivan set to close later this month

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan Rural Community Academy
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural Community Academy in Sullivan is preparing to close. The decision was over low enrollment and lack of funding.

On Tuesday, the school board met and voted to move forward with the closure.

That was after a last-ditch effort by parents to create a new charter school.

The Indiana Charter School board denied the request at a meeting last week.

The last day of school is Thursday, May 25.

