Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Sullivan residents continue to walk the road to recovery

  Updated
  • 0
Leftover debris from the tornado on April 1st

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly three months ago, a tornado swept through the city of Sullivan, leaving many residents without a home. For many, the recovery process seems to have no end. 

Sullivan residents called the night of April1st a nightmare. One that many have not woken up from yet. News 10 spoke to one Sullivan family who say they are preparing for not just a long-term recovery, but a forever one. 

Lee Jett and his wife, Cindy, were not home the night a tornado destroyed much of their community. They consider themselves lucky, as their house still stands tall. But when you look just past their front yard, all you can see catastrophe. 

"I never realized it was that bad," Cindy Jett said. "I mean, we had people calling and telling us, sending us videos and stuff, but I never realized it was as bad as it was." 

Although their house still stands, it did suffer some serious damage. Since April, they've used their living room as their bedroom. The Jetts say this is because only half of heir home is usable because of water damage.

"Any time it rains now we have water pouring in," Lee Jett said. "It is pouring in, like I said, even though it is tarped. A tarp is not waterproof it is water resistant." 

Even with the damages, the Jetts have stayed in their home every night since the storm to do all they can to speed the recovery process. All residents impacted understand it will take a very long time to return to normal. Something the Jetts are calling a forever recovery. 

"A lot of the thing is too, like, when you are packing stuff," Jett said. "You are thinking just a couple of months and we will be back...no."

