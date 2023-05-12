Sullivan pool opening day delayed

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - With summer right around the corner, many in the Wabash Valley are looking forward to getting out of the summer sun and into the pool.
Those in Sullivan may have to wait.
The Sullivan city pool was on schedule to open this year during Memorial Day weekend, but that was before the devastating storm swept through the night of March 31. After more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages, it is safe to say things have been pushed back.
For the last two years, Sullivan residents have been looking forward to a full summer at the pool. Last year, construction stopped that from happening. This year, a tornado.
"We have yet to have a complete full season in the city pool," Mayor Clint Lamb said. "Unfortunately, it looks like we are not going to have a complete season as well. We are definitely going to get it open this year but it has definitely had some damage there."
Almost $300,000 worth of damage to be exact. Destroyed fences, structural damage to the building and a torn liner are just a few of the issues.
JD Wilson is the Director of Public Works for the City of Sullivan. He was out of town the night of the storm but received motion detector notifications at the pool. That was because residents in the area took to the city pool for shelter.
"That is when my heart started pumping and just wondering what was happening," he said. "When the parks manager got here, he told me, 'JD, they are everywhere. People are just walking around.'"
Wilson says the city pool will be a place of community, just as it was that night.
"Smiles on the kids faces, families can come here and relx...it is going to be enjoyable," he said. "It is going to mean the world to me and the world to the whole community that this place gets open."
Although it won't open on schedule, Lamb says it will be a special day when it comes.
"We hope that the pool takes on a newer meaning of a beacon of hope and vibrancy as we continue to rebuild," he said. "Not just the city pool but the entire neighborhood and the lives of those that live in that area."