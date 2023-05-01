 Skip to main content
Sullivan officials discuss plans to prevent future disasters

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Sullivan are hoping to keep future disasters from happening.

On Monday, the local emergency planning committee discussed its plans for the year ahead.

Leaders are planning a tabletop emergency drill.

The committee will develop an emergency response plan for a chemical leak. They'll have to respond to a crash involving hazardous waste.

Each part of the emergency response team will play a role in stopping people from getting hurt.

The exercise will take place later this summer.

