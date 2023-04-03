 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan Moose Lodge is on a mission; helping neighbors in need after disaster strikes

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars line up outside the Sullivan Moose Lodge on East Depot Street, but it's not for the usual Monday night bingo.

Inside, thousands of donations are going out to people in need.

The lodge has turned into a pick-up/drop off location, after Friday nights tornado devastated the Sullivan community.

Free Tornado Victim Supplies

"A lot of our people down there have nothing. It doesn't matter if you're a volunteer, EMT/paramedic, those that lost everything. Anyone can come and get what they need," Moose Lodge Administrator Joy Thomasson said.

Thomasson says over a hundred people have stopped in since Saturday.

Surprisingly enough, laundry detergent is among the most requested items. On the other tables, canned goods and cereal boxes stacked high.

Back in the kitchen -- hot foods simmer.

The lodge distributes two free meals a day for anyone who checks in, and volunteers make deliveries to folks in the hardest hit areas.

"Handed out the cheeseburgers and stuff yesterday, and cried all the way back. They don't have anything. They don't have anything," Thomasson said.

We also found 12-year-old Andrea Speed volunteering her time. She came directly to the lodge after school Monday. Speed says she just wanted to do her part.

"These people who need help -- they aren't strangers. They're your friends, your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, whatever," Speed said.

The lodge will stay open until the community is back on its feet.

Its current hours are 10 in the morning until 8 p.m. each day.

