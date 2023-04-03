Sullivan Moose Lodge is on a mission; helping neighbors in need after disaster strikes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars line up outside the Sullivan Moose Lodge on East Depot Street, but it's not for the usual Monday night bingo.
Inside, thousands of donations are going out to people in need.
The lodge has turned into a pick-up/drop off location, after Friday nights tornado devastated the Sullivan community.
"A lot of our people down there have nothing. It doesn't matter if you're a volunteer, EMT/paramedic, those that lost everything. Anyone can come and get what they need," Moose Lodge Administrator Joy Thomasson said.
Thomasson says over a hundred people have stopped in since Saturday.
Surprisingly enough, laundry detergent is among the most requested items. On the other tables, canned goods and cereal boxes stacked high.
Back in the kitchen -- hot foods simmer.
The lodge distributes two free meals a day for anyone who checks in, and volunteers make deliveries to folks in the hardest hit areas.
"Handed out the cheeseburgers and stuff yesterday, and cried all the way back. They don't have anything. They don't have anything," Thomasson said.
We also found 12-year-old Andrea Speed volunteering her time. She came directly to the lodge after school Monday. Speed says she just wanted to do her part.
"These people who need help -- they aren't strangers. They're your friends, your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, whatever," Speed said.
The lodge will stay open until the community is back on its feet.
Its current hours are 10 in the morning until 8 p.m. each day.