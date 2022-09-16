Sullivan middle schoolers learn to save lives with CPR training

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Local schools are preparing their students to save lives. On Friday Sullivan County Community Hospital visited Sullivan Middle School for its annual CPR training.
Sullivan county community hospital teamed up with Sullivan middle school to teach student proper CPR techniques.
This program has been teaching students in the area for nearly twenty years.
According to the CDC, cardiovascular deaths take the most lives out of any other disease in our country.
Sullivan middle school health teacher Kathy Elliott says this is something every student should learn, "I tell this, I said, I hope this is something you learn and never have to use but its very beneficial and you may have to."
Training continues next Monday when the community hospital volunteers will return to the middle school to teach first aid training.