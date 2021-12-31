Sullivan Mayor reflects on 2021

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city is setting high expectations for the new year. Sullivan city Mayor Clint Lamb says there are a lot of projects set to continue into 2022.
Like the swimming pool campaign. The mayor says construction for the pool is moving along nicely. He's also excited about the construction of the new Sullivan City Hall.
"Construction of the new city hall located at 110 North Main street that's a preservation of the old electric company. They're at 110 N Main so it's geographically located between Sullivan Central Plaza and the Sullivan Civic Center and the downtown square."