Sullivan mayor hopes internship opportunities can attract strong workforce

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan hopes to attract a strong workforce to the community.
Mayor Clint Lamb hopes to bring more young talent into the fold. This year, he started the mayor's intern program.
Lamb says the first year of the program was a success, but the future will be a little different.
He says next year, the so-called interns will be part of the city planning department.
"We can come together, they can be innovative, they can brainstorm almost like a think-tank but not just to throw out, spitball ideas, but to put together concrete plans.. start taking the steps to make those a reality," Lamb said.
Mayor Lamb hopes to involve up to five students next summer.