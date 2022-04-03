Sullivan man facing multiple drug charges after high-speed chase

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed motorcycle chase leaves one local man behind bars.
This happened near State Road 54 near County Road 525 East.
Police say 59-year-old Jeffery Meier was going 100 mph and failed to stop for officers.
Meier then traveled through the city of Sullivan while violating several traffic laws. This included driving through local yards at a high speed.
Police say the driving pursuit came to an end when Meier lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it in a ditch. But, Meier then began to leave the scene continuing the pursuit on foot.
Eventually, Trooper Robertson with the Sullivan County Police Department physically secured Meier by placing him on the ground.
Police say Meier showed signs of impairment and agreed to submit to a certified chemical test. Those results are pending from the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
On top of this, further investigation reveals Meier was in possession of a smoking pipe, methamphetamine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.
Once medically cleared from the Sullivan County Community Hospital, Meier was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
He faces the following charges:
- Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor