Sullivan man facing multiple drug charges after high-speed chase

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 16.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 18.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet
Wednesday, April 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan man facing multiple drug charges after high-speed chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Drug pic

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed motorcycle chase leaves one local man behind bars.

This happened near State Road 54 near County Road 525 East.

Police say 59-year-old Jeffery Meier was going 100 mph and failed to stop for officers.

Meier then traveled through the city of Sullivan while violating several traffic laws. This included driving through local yards at a high speed.

Police say the driving pursuit came to an end when Meier lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it in a ditch. But, Meier then began to leave the scene continuing the pursuit on foot.

Eventually, Trooper Robertson with the Sullivan County Police Department physically secured Meier by placing him on the ground.

Police say Meier showed signs of impairment and agreed to submit to a certified chemical test. Those results are pending from the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

On top of this, further investigation reveals Meier was in possession of a smoking pipe, methamphetamine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms. 

Once medically cleared from the Sullivan County Community Hospital, Meier was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

