 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sullivan man arrested for Child Pornography

  • 0
Generic Handcuffs
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Sullivan man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Indiana State Police told News 10 that officials arrested 41-year-old Justin Falconberry on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Police say the investigation started in November after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials served a search warrant at Falconberry's home on Thursday.

Falconberry is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you