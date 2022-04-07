Sullivan man arrested for Child Pornography

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Sullivan man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Indiana State Police told News 10 that officials arrested 41-year-old Justin Falconberry on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Police say the investigation started in November after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Officials served a search warrant at Falconberry's home on Thursday.
Falconberry is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.