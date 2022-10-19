 Skip to main content
Sullivan is the place to be this weekend if you're looking for some spooky fun

  • 0
Sullivan Fright Night
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take part in some spooky activities in Sullivan this weekend.

The Sullivan High School FFA Chapter is hosting its annual Fright Night.

You can expect all kinds of fall-themed events, like pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat and more.

Animals in the petting zoo will even be dressed up in their own Halloween costumes.

This is the largest event put on by the FFA Chapter. Student leaders say it's important to connect with the community.

"It's really important for us to connect with the public," Carol Witt said, "They do so much for us throughout the year so that us students can do fun things, and it's just kind of a time to give back to the community."

The event kicks off at 5:00 Saturday evening. A haunted hayride will start around 7:00 that night.

It's completely free to attend.

