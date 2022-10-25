Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday.
It was senior service project day at the school.
That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects.
Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool, the Merom Conference Center, and the Carlisle ambulance barn.
Organizers say that doing this helps students learn what they can do in their community, even after graduating.
"We want those students to be able to reach out to their communities and figure out what those needs are, and like I said, really, hopefully, make those connections and want to continue that even after they graduate," Katie Couch said.
The school has put on the senior service project day for four years now, since 2018.